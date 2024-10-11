عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NATO Begins Its Annual Steadfast Noon Exercise To Practice Nuclear Strikes

NATO Begins Its Annual Steadfast Noon Exercise To Practice Nuclear Strikes


10/11/2024 1:08:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) NATO will begin its annual Steadfast Noon Aviation exercises on October 14 to test nuclear weapon capabilities, Azernews reports.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the maneuvers during his arrival in London for a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"From Monday, NATO will begin the Steadfast Noon maneuvers," Rutte said.

The exercises, held annually, involve dozens of aircraft from both nuclear and non-nuclear NATO states, simulating tactical nuclear weapons strikes. However, the drills do not involve flights carrying nuclear weapons.

MENAFN11102024000195011045ID1108769059


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search