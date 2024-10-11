NATO Begins Its Annual Steadfast Noon Exercise To Practice Nuclear Strikes
NATO will begin its annual Steadfast Noon Aviation exercises on
October 14 to test nuclear weapon capabilities,
Azernews reports.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the maneuvers during
his arrival in London for a meeting with British Prime Minister
Keir Starmer.
"From Monday, NATO will begin the Steadfast Noon maneuvers,"
Rutte said.
The exercises, held annually, involve dozens of aircraft from
both nuclear and non-nuclear NATO states, simulating tactical
nuclear weapons strikes. However, the drills do not involve flights
carrying nuclear weapons.
