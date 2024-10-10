Clean Group Hosts Community Clean-Up Day At Brewongle Reserve To Promote Environmental Awareness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clean Group is excited to announce its upcoming Community Clean-Up Day , which will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Brewongle Reserve in Blacktown, NSW. This event invites Clean Group Commercial Cleaners , local school students, and community volunteers to come together for a day dedicated to environmental conservation.

Participants will engage in various activities aimed at enhancing the local ecosystem, including:

Litter Collection: Volunteers will work in designated park areas to collect litter, aiming to remove approximately 500 kg of waste from the reserve.

Native Plant Species Identification: Attendees will learn to identify and preserve local native plant species, promoting biodiversity in the area.

Educational Workshops: Workshops will educate participants about environmental conservation practices and the importance of protecting local ecosystems.

Team-Building Exercises: Fun and interactive exercises focused on sustainability will foster teamwork and community spirit among participants.

The expected impact of this initiative is significant, as it aims to clean the reserve and raise community awareness about local ecosystems and the importance of environmental stewardship.

"We are thrilled to host this event and bring together our commercial cleaners and community members for a common cause," Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group. "This clean-up day reflects our commitment to sustainability and enhancing the natural beauty of our community."

Join us at Brewongle Reserve for a day of fun, education, and community service. Together, we can make a difference!

