Platformr Launches Cloudops Solution To Accelerate AWS Migration & Modernization

BEND, Ore., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Platformr today announced the launch of its groundbreaking CloudOps platform, automating how companies migrate, build, and deploy solutions on Web Services (AWS). The prescriptive platform simplifies and accelerates the path to AWS in less than an hour, empowering organizations to deliver scalable, reliable products and features to the faster.

Platformr's solution comes at a crucial time when companies face:



Requirements to adopt new technologies and infrastructure capabilities

Constraints due to scalability issues

Unknown security risks and downtimes

AWS and DevOps skills gaps Time to market pressure

Purpose-built for AWS, Platformr offers companies a fast, easy to use CloudOps multi-account framework that automatically implements best practices, centralizes organizational governance, and standardizes how teams build, test, and launch products.



In less than 1 hour:



Platformr Foundation configures AWS infrastructure and sets up a multi-account AWS Landing Zone-centralizing organizational governance and translating business requirements into standardized rules, policies, controls, and practices across your IT organization

Platformr Workload Factory configures and deploys all environments for scalable workloads with 3rd party version control integrations, allowing developers to focus on building better solutions, faster

"Platformr is designed for customers who are ready migrate to AWS, but facing aggressive deadlines without the AWS expertise and resources to achieve them," explains Platformr CEO Ryan Comingdeer. "Our solution automates that expertise, shrinking timelines from months to minutes at a fraction of the cost to hire a full-time expert or professional services firm."

About Platformr

Platformr revolutionizes CloudOps and accelerates the journey to the AWS Cloud by simplifying how companies migrate, build, and deploy reliable, well architected technology solutions. Purpose-built for AWS best practices, Platformr configures AWS infrastructure and sets up AWS Landing Zones in minutes with a secure foundation architecture designed for reliability, scalability, cost optimization, performance efficiency, and continuous compliance.

