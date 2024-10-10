NEW TELEHEALTH SERVICES FROM FORU THERAPY: A LIFELINE FOR ENTERTAINMENT PROFESSIONALS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORU Therapy

On World Mental Day, FORU Therapy Introduces A Championing Initiative To Prioritize Mental Health In The Entertainment Industry.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of World Mental Health Day, FORU Therapy is excited to announce the launch of its new telehealth mental health services, specifically designed to build a culture of wellness within the entertainment industry. These services make mental safe and accessible for professionals across the entertainment landscape, from rising talents to established stars.FORU Therapy's mission is to shatter the stigma surrounding mental health in the world of lights, camera, action by offering entertainment professionals, who give so much of themselves to their craft, the opportunity to put down their cape and address their struggles with authenticity and vulnerability. FORU Therapy's unique perspective on the intricate pressures and nuances of the entertainment industry enables them to equip actors, musicians, publicists, managers, and agents with the essential tools and support needed to flourish-not only in their careers, but in every facet of their lives.“We recognize the emotional toll that often accompanies a career in entertainment, and while many may say 'that's what you sign up for,' we believe it's essential for professionals to embrace their vulnerabilities,” says Melissa V. Rodriguez, Founder and Licensed Mental Health Therapist (LMFT).“Our goal is to provide more than just therapy; we aim to create a supportive system for those who pour their hearts into their work, helping them navigate their unique challenges and reclaim their narratives, transforming struggles into strength.”With a combined over three decades in mental health and as a renowned publicist to up-and-coming talents and seasoned icons, Rodriguez brings a deep understanding of the multifaceted dynamics and complexities faced in a world where being 'on' is a constant requirement, and grace is a scarce commodity rarely extended. The multifaceted mental health advocate and publicist has collaborated with acclaimed talents such as celebrated actor Emilio Rivera, known for his compelling role in Hulu/Disney+'s“Flamin' Hot,” dynamic TV star Julio Macias from Netflix's“On My Block,” and influential media personality Yesi Ortiz. Through these experiences, Rodriguez recognizes the critical importance of mental health care for those in the spotlight.Drawing from her industry intel and extensive experience, the California native spearheads the launch of FORU Therapy's telehealth services with a team of licensed therapists skilled in helping clients cope with industry pressures, from navigating fame to dealing with rejection, all while prioritizing their mental health. This initiative marks the first phase in a comprehensive mission to address the unique mental health needs within the entertainment sector. Plans are already in motion for a physical office set to open in 2025, providing an additional in-person resource for industry professionals.As we celebrate World Mental Health Day, it's important to remember that mental health is the cornerstone of a successful and fulfilling life. To learn more on how FORU Therapy is working to create a future where seeking help is accepted and encouraged, visit or follow FORU Therapy on social media at @therapyABOUT FORU THERAPY:FORU Therapy is a pioneering telehealth mental health service designed to meet the unique needs of professionals in the entertainment industry. With a team of experienced, licensed therapists, FORU Therapy provides support for artists, musicians, creators, managers, and more, committed to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and fostering a culture of well-being within the industry.

