Électricité De France (EDF) Suppliers Conference In Canada

Pictured left to right: Lauren Lowns, OCNI, Laurent-Olivier Coudeyre, EDF, Christi Manouvel, EDF, Marie-Agnès Berche, EDF, Sarina Harrison, OCNI, Pierre Marie Nahon, EDF, Xavier Owen, EDF, & Laurent Fabre, EDF

OCNI & EDF hosted a Suppliers in Canada, providing insights into EDF's commitment to Canada's nuclear program and opportunities for collaboration.

- Laurent Fabre, Head of Business Development for Canada, EDFOSHAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI ), in partnership with Électricité de France (EDF ), successfully hosted the first of its kind EDF Suppliers Conference in Canada, offering suppliers an exclusive opportunity to gain firsthand insights into EDF's commitment to the Canadian nuclear program and to explore new opportunities for collaboration.The event commenced with welcoming remarks from Marie-Agnès Berche of EDF, International Nuclear Development, Business development Director, followed by a presentation from Tanya Bodiroga, OCNI Board Vice Chair, who highlighted the value of partnerships within the nuclear supply chain. Attendees participated in in-depth sessions that covered EDF's innovative EPR technology, which is driving the future of nuclear energy, alongside discussions on the company's international industrial strategy and the suppliers qualification process.Throughout the day, the conference emphasized the potential for Canadian suppliers to become integral contributors to EDF's pipeline of EPR projects in Europe and worldwide. Laurent Fabre, EDF's Head of Business Development for Canada, commented,“Leveraging its historical existing base in Canada, EDF is currently exploring the development of long-term partnerships with the Canadian utilities in order to support their nuclear new build ambitions.”“Assessing the capacities and capabilities of the Canadian nuclear industry with a view to expand our supply chain, foster industrial cooperation, and support EDF's pipe of EPR projects in Europe and worldwide.” – Laurent Fabre, Head of Business Development for Canada, EDFThe event underscored the critical role of Canadian suppliers in the future of EDF's nuclear projects, particularly in deploying EPR technology in Ontario. This collaboration aligns with EDF's broader strategy to build a sustainable, national supply chain.“Deploying EDF's EPR nuclear technology in Ontario will be a great opportunity to develop a strong engineering capability with Canada's suppliers for a safe nuclear program.” – Christi Manouvel, EPR Engineering Manager, EDFLaurent Olivier Coudeyre, Head of Resources & Localisation at EDF, stated,“National industry involvement is at the heart of EDF's strategy to develop a sustainable supply chain for our nuclear new build projects and extend international collaboration.” Coudeyre also noted,“We are convinced about the Canadian supply chain's expertise in the nuclear field to support and foster our project release.”“We are proud to have co-hosted this recent event alongside EDF, which highlighted the importance of collaboration in the nuclear sector. The EDF Suppliers Conference brought together EDF leading experts and OCNI members and partners to share insights and explore innovative solutions. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a sustainable energy future that benefits both our industries and the communities we serve.” – Brian Fehrenbach, Interim CEO, OCNIEDF reaffirmed its dedication to integrating Canadian expertise into its global operations, emphasizing the pivotal role that Canadian companies will play in upcoming nuclear projects. The conference demonstrated the strong alignment between EDF's future initiatives and the expansion of the Canadian nuclear supply chain. By working together, EDF and Canadian suppliers can drive forward innovations that will contribute to cleaner, more reliable energy solutions worldwide.-30-About EDFThe EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh (1), a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (2) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.(1) See EDF's 2024 URD sections 1.2.3, 1.3.2 and 3.1(2) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 250 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ 20,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.

