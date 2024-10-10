The Secret Ingredient Behind European Ceramics' Success In The Middle East Revealed In The Latest Campaign

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) The secret ingredient behind the success of European ceramics and Spanish in particular renowned for its quality, versatility, and innovative products was revealed in a new campaign titled "The Secret Ingredient.”. This initiative by The Spanish Association of Wall and Floor Tile Manufacturers (ASCER) , reveals that respect for the environment, people, clients, ideas and cultural heritage is the key ingredient that makes these ceramics a standout choice globally in the Middle East.

Europe has long been recognized as the benchmark for the highest quality ceramics, harmoniously blending tradition with innovation. Aligning with UAE's Green Agenda, these products are not only aesthetically pleasing but also sustainably and ethically produced. With ceramics from other regions, often lacking the same stringent standards,“The Secret Ingredient” reaffirms Europe's position as the home of world-class ceramics by underscoring the core values that define it: respect for the environment, labor rights, cultural heritage, and a commitment to detail, sustainability, and innovation.

A Campaign with Heart: The Art of Respect

At the campaign's heart lies a captivating audiovisual narrative that explores the deep emotional connection between ceramics and daily life. The video illustrates how European ceramics, and so Spanish ceramics, enrich our homes, workplaces, and public spaces. The secret ingredient, respect, is interwoven throughout the production process, reflecting the industry's dedication to environmental stewardship, fair labor practices, and heritage preservation.

European ceramics provide a strong synergy with local Middle East market needs. The campaign not only highlights the aesthetic and functional superiority of these ceramics but also aligns with the Middle East's vision for sustainable, high-quality construction.

Middle Eastern audiences are increasingly seeking products that not only meet high aesthetic standards but also support sustainable and socially responsible practices.

A Philosophy for Middle Eastern Markets

In addition to the main video, the campaign includes interview clips featuring industry workers-those who bring ceramics to life. These stories highlight their unique“secret ingredients,” showcasing respect for the environment, ideas, people, and customers. This human element invites audiences to appreciate the unseen efforts and deeply rooted values behind European and Tile of Spain ceramics.

ASCER recognizes that the values driving the Spanish ceramics industry resonate strongly with the principles upheld in Middle Eastern markets. Vicente Nomdedeu Lluesma, president of ASCER“The essence of Spanish ceramics lies in four core principles: a deep respect for our workers, ensuring their well-being, safety and training; a strict quality and sustainability standards, implementing the latest available technologies to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impacts; a strong commitment to innovation, integrating modern techniques to enhance functionality and aesthetics; and a deep appreciation for our relationship with our customers, treating them more like partners than just buyers and striking up long-term dealings. Together, these elements make Tile of Spain ceramics the perfect choice for a wide range of projects worldwide.”

This campaign comes at a pivotal moment when competition from international markets is intensifying. By emphasizing its core values-respect for the environment, respect for people, respect for ideas commitment to innovation, and respect for the customer-ASCER aims to distinguish Spanish ceramics in a crowded global marketplace.

The Secret Ingredient - European Ceramics

