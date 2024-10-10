Nexthome Selects Skyslope Suite For 600+ Franchises Amid Buyer Commission Shifts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The rapidly expanding franchisor is prioritizing an advanced commission solution amid new regulations

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As NAR®'s buyer commission changes take effect, NextHome-a rapidly growing real estate franchise-is teaming up with SkySlope to power over 600 franchisees with transaction management and back-office accounting software.

SkySlope, a top transaction management provider trusted by half of the top 30 U.S. brokerages, now offers Books, a modern accounting platform. integrates seamlessly with SkySlope's transaction management, providing efficient accounting and commission disbursement. With one of the industry's most advanced commission frameworks, Books aims to bring more flexibility and ease to real estate brokerages.

NextHome's rollout of SkySlope Suite follows the recent NAR commission changes introduced in August. These changes prevent agents from publishing commission rates in listings and mandate that rates be established early.

"At NextHome, we're committed to equipping our brokers and agents with the best technology available," says NextHome CEO James Dwiggins. "With new NAR commission standards altering previous practices, we wanted to provide a streamlined solution for our members to manage varied compensation formulas. Our research confirms that SkySlope is the ideal partner for these challenges."

Founded in 2014, NextHome provides a launchpad for real estate franchisees, helping build brokerages with first-class branding, industry-leading technology, and unparalleled support. In 2023, NextHome closed over 29,000 transactions worth over $10 billion in volume. NextHome has been named the #1 real estate franchise in the country by the Franchise Business Review for the last six years.

"SkySlope has consistently set the standard in transaction management," says SkySlope CEO, Tyler Smith. "With the new

NAR practices, we're not only adding a commission calculator to Books that surpasses many existing platforms'; we're also significantly enhancing the core SkySlope Suite."

SkySlope Suite gives NextHome members access to solutions like SkySlope Forms, DigiSign e-signature, and SkySlope Offers. These help agents manage their transactions more efficiently. In select regions, agents can also use SkySlope Breeze, which simplifies complex disclosure paperwork. With elevated design and user-friendly workflows, SkySlope makes it easy for agents (and their clients) to handle everything in one system.

In addition, SkySlope has introduced a streamlined buyer agreement flow. This new feature allows agents to effortlessly integrate buyer agreements into their workflow, enhancing efficiency and simplifying the process.

Since 2011, SkySlope has been a top platform for automating real estate transactions. Committed to enhancing the lives of real estate agents with technology, it has distinguished itself as an industry innovator, serving over 760,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada and managing nearly 3 million transactions annually.

"We're confident our NextHome members will see significant benefits from implementing both SkySlope Suite and Books's streamlined workflows," says Dwiggins.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 760,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly three million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope .

About NextHome

NextHome, Inc. is an independently owned national franchisor with a focus on changing the way consumers work with local agents and shop for real estate online. Recently ranked as the No. 1 franchise in the country in owner satisfaction, the NextHome franchise has 600+ offices and 6,000+ members across the country. Each office is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit nexthome .

