Triple Emmy Award-Winning Speaker Gaby Natale Keynotes For Google In Silicon Valley

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time Award-winning journalist, bestselling author, and leadership speaker Gaby Natale partnered with to deliver a powerful keynote address at the tech giant's Silicon Valley campus. Natale brought her pioneering leadership message to Google, sharing transformative insights on the vital role of breaking barriers and redefining outdated leadership models in today's rapidly changing world.

Triple Emmy winning keynote speaker Gaby Natale

During her keynote, Natale explored how leaders can embrace a pioneering spirit to foster innovation, inclusivity, and resilience. Drawing on her research and personal experiences in breaking barriers, she addressed the importance of challenging outdated leadership models and embracing a future of possibility.

" Pioneering leadership isn't just about being first. It's about redefining what's possible, embracing change, and having the courage to lead with authenticity and purpose, " said Natale. " Google's commitment to innovation and inclusivity aligns with my belief that when we create spaces where everyone belongs, we unlock our greatest potential. "

Google's ongoing dedication to fostering a culture of belonging was central to the discussion, aligning with Natale's message of creating inclusive environments that empower individuals to thrive. The company's mission, to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful, continues to impact billions of people worldwide through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome, and YouTube.

As a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., Google remains one of the most widely known and influential companies globally, helping shape the daily lives of billions.

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale believes in breaking barriers. And she embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime EMMYs back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker, Gaby has shared her inspirational message in Fortune 500 corporations, the United Nations and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.

People magazine named Natale one of "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay, Intuit and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as Susan G. Komen and Voto Latino.

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas.

SOURCE AGANAR Media

