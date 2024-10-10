Delegation Of International Communication Experts And Foreign Media Outlets Visits Emerging Industry Enterprises In Zhongshan, Guangdong Province

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 9, 2024, the delegation of international communication experts and foreign outlets, themed "The World Comes to Zhongshan" and organized by the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation, visited several representative enterprises in Zhongshan's emerging industries to experience the development of these innovative sectors.

The delegation observes a high-performance UAV at FCourier in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province. (PRNewsfoto/CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation)

At the Sinoscience Fullcryo (Zhongshan) Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., delegation members learned about a large hydrogen liquefier capable of producing five tons of liquefied hydrogen per day. This facility was jointly developed, designed, and manufactured by the company and the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, achieving the domestic production of large hydrogen liquefiers, with overall performance reaching international advanced levels. Zhongshan has prioritized the hydrogen energy industry and has nurtured several leading enterprises and research institutes in low-temperature technology, thus forming a relatively complete hydrogen energy industrial chain.

At the Zhongshan Institute for Drug Discovery, the delegation received insights into several groundbreaking drugs developed by the institute

that are pioneering in both China and globally. The institute

is currently working on

more than 60 new drugs, with seven of them undergoing clinical trials. This initiative

reflects Zhongshan's commitment to creating a national-level comprehensive platform that integrates biopharmaceutical research and development, technological breakthroughs, platform services, and industrial incubation,

all aimed at promoting high-quality development in the biopharmaceutical and health industries within the Greater Bay Area.

During last year's Hangzhou Asian Games, tens of thousands of spectators benefited from seamless video streaming and video calls through a robust 5G network, supported by Tongyu Communication Co. Ltd., based in Zhongshan. The delegation learned that as China's pioneering manufacturer of base station antennas, the company has established two overseas production bases in India and Thailand, along with six international branches. Its base station antennas are extensively utilized in over 60 countries and regions and have earned certification as a global supplier from leading telecom equipment manufacturers such as Huawei, ZTE, and Ericsson.

At FCourier, a company specializing in the research, development, operation, and management of high-performance Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), flight control systems, and artificial intelligence products, the delegation observed the test flights of two types of UAVs up close. Known for their exceptional performance, the company's electric vertical take-off and landing fixed-wing UAVs with retractable rotors are sold in multiple Middle Eastern countries. They are effectively applied in various fields, including emergency firefighting, public safety, and energy inspection, and serve as an example of China's high-end manufacturing going global. Zhongshan aims to gather over 300 relevant enterprises in the industrial chain, achieving an industrial scale exceeding 10 billion yuan, and is committed to establishing a distinctive low-altitude manufacturing industry, which is poised to be a key growth driver for the city's economy.

