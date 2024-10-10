Global Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) Television Core Chip Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The liquid-crystal display (LCD) television core chip market has expanded considerably, growing from $3.91 billion in 2023 to $4.37 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 11.6%. This growth is driven by increased consumer spending on electronics, demand for high-definition displays, and the popularity of large-screen TVs and internet streaming services.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) Television Core Chip Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The LCD television core chip market will experience rapid growth, reaching $6.84 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.9%. Growth drivers include increasing internet users, demand for LCD TVs, smart TVs, and 4k/8k resolutions. Key trends will focus on technological advancements, AI integration, HDR technology, IoT, and voice control.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) Television Core Chip Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver of The Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) Television Core Chip Market

The rising demand for smart televisions (TVs) is expected to enhance the growth of the liquid-crystal display television core chip market. Smart TVs are equipped with internet connectivity and interactive features. This increasing demand is driven by the need for enhanced connectivity and the integration of streaming services directly into television sets, offering users greater entertainment options and convenience. Liquid-crystal display television core chips are essential for processing signals, controlling displays and backlights, managing connectivity and user interactions, and supporting additional smart features.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) Television Core Chip Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the liquid-crystal display (LCD) television core chip market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworth Group, Sony Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Innolux Corporation, LG Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Xiaomi Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Sharp Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MediaTek Inc., Skyworth Group, Innolux Corporation, Hisense Group, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Realtek Semiconductor Corporation, Novatek Microelectronics Corporation, TCL Corporation, Vizio Holding Corp., Himax Technologies Inc, CooCaa TV, Amlogic Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) Television Core Chip Market Size?

Companies in the liquid-crystal display (LCD) television core chip market are advancing smart TV system-on-chip (SoC) technologies to boost performance and incorporate advanced features. These compact, integrated circuits enable smart TVs to deliver a wide range of capabilities, providing users with an enhanced, versatile viewing experience.

How Is The Global Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) Television Core Chip Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Liquid Crystal Display Driver Integrated Circuit, Liquid Crystal Display Controller Integrated Circuit, Power Management IC, Other Product Types

2) By Core Chip Type: 8-Bit Core, 16-Bit Core, 32-Bit Core, 64-Bit Core

3) By Application: Televisions, Monitors, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) Television Core Chip Market

North America was the largest region in the liquid-crystal display (LCD) television core chip market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the liquid-crystal display (LCD) television core chip market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) Television Core Chip Market Definition

A liquid-crystal display (LCD) television core chip is an integrated circuit that functions as the central processing unit for LCD TVs. This specialized chip manages critical functions, including image processing, signal conversion, and interface management, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) Television Core Chip Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global liquid-crystal display (LCD) television core chip market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) Television Core Chip Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on liquid-crystal display (LCD) television core chip market size, drivers and trends, liquid-crystal display (LCD) television core chip market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

