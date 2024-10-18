LG Sinha Condemns Killing Of Migrant Worker In South Kashmir's Shopian
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday condemned the killing of a migrant worker in South Kashmir's Shopian district yesterday.
In a post on X, LG Sinha said that the security forces are determined to hunt down the culprits and bring them to justice.
“I strongly condemn the brutal killing of a vendor Ashok Chauhan in Shopian by cowardly terrorists. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with his family. Our security forces are determined to hunt down the culprits and bring them to justice. My thoughts are with his family members and friends in this time of grief. I have directed the Jammu Kashmir Police & District Administration to extend all the support,” he said.
Earlier, chief minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the migrant worker's killing, stating that these attacks are abhorrent and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.
Bullet-riddler body of a migrant worker, identified as Ashok Chauhan of Bihar, was found in Waduna area of Zainapora in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.
