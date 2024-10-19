Yemen's Houthis Claim Drone Attack On Ship In Arabian Sea

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Oct 19 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group announced in a statement that they used bomb-laden drones to attack a ship in the Arabian Sea.

"In support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistances, our forces carried out an operation targeting the ship Megalopolis in the Arabian Sea with a number of drones, and the operation achieved its goals successfully," a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV quoted the group's military spokesperson Yahya Sarea as saying on Friday.

He said the ship was targeted because the company that owns it has "dealings" with Israel, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting al-Masirah TV.

"We confirm our continuation in targeting all ships linked to or heading to or dealing with Israel, and we will continue targeting Israel with missiles and drones," the spokesperson said, vowing that his group will not stop the attacks until the "aggression against Gaza and Lebanon stops".

The Houthi group didn't specify the timing of the attack.

Since November last year, the Houthi group has been targeting what it said were "Israeli-linked" ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.