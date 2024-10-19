Biden Sees Oppotunity To End Israel-Iran Conflict ' For A While' Potentially

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/Reuters.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that there is a potential opportunity to address the conflict between Israel and Iran, possibly ending their hostilities in the Middle East for a while.

During a press briefing in Berlin, Biden mentioned that he has some insight into how and when Israel might retaliate against the missile carried out by Iran. However, he declined to provide further details, according to Reuters.

Tensions in the region have been escalating, especially after the missile attack by Tehran on October 1. Biden expressed that there is a chance to handle the situation in a way that could stop the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran temporarily.

Biden also mentioned that working towards a ceasefire in Lebanon is possible, but achieving such an outcome in Gaza would be more challenging.

On Friday, hopes for an end to the conflict were dimmed as both Israel and its adversaries, Hamas and Hezbollah, pledged to continue fighting in Gaza and Lebanon. The death of Palestinian militant leader Yahya Sinwar did not appear to bring any closer resolution to the ongoing war.

The situation in the Middle East remains volatile. Despite Biden's optimism about a potential ceasefire, the ongoing violence and deep-rooted tensions between Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran indicate that any peace efforts will face significant challenges soon.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram