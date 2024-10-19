North Korean Troops In Russia Preparing To Fight In Ukraine: Seoul

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/Reuters.

South Korea's intelligence agency announced on Friday, October 18, that North Korea has sent 1,500 special forces to military bases in Russia's Far East.

The agency suggested that these forces are likely being deployed to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) revealed that it has cooperated with Ukraine's intelligence agency, using artificial intelligence to identify North Korean officers in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

The NIS further reported that over the past year, North Korea has sent more than 13,000 containers of artillery shells, ballistic missiles, and anti-tank rockets to Russia. It claimed that a total of eight million shells and rockets had been delivered to Russia.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol held an unscheduled security meeting with key intelligence, military, and security officials to discuss North Korea's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war.

These claims from South Korea come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that around 10,000 North Korean soldiers had joined Russian forces in the conflict with Ukraine, based on intelligence reports.

The allegations of North Korean military support to Russia arise as Western countries continue to supply billions of dollars in military and defense aid to Ukraine. Zelensky has recently urged Western nations to allow Ukraine to target deep within Russian territory with their supplied weapons.

The growing involvement of North Korean forces in the Russia-Ukraine war signals a new phase of international engagement in the conflict. As North Korea increases its military support to Russia, the war becomes even more complex, with global powers more deeply invested on both sides.

This escalation could further complicate diplomatic efforts, as Western countries face increased pressure to respond to North Korea's actions while continuing to support Ukraine with military and humanitarian aid.

