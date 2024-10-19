Bella Nipotina Wins World's Richest Turf Race, The Everest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Sydney: Australian sprinter Bella Nipotina, ridden by Craig Williams, outgunned fast-finishing Giga Kick in Sydney on Saturday to become the first mare to win the world's richest turf race, The Everest.

The Ciaron Maher-trained seven-year-old stormed through the field in the final 100 metres at a packed Royal Randwick to collect a whopping Aus$7.0 million ($4.7 million) for barely a one-minute dash.

Giga Kick, the 2022 champion with Mark Zahra in the saddle, came second ahead of Growing Empire ridden by Kerrin McEvoy and also trained by Maher.

"It's very, very special, it's what all the hard work is for," said veteran jockey Williams, who rode Giga Kick to her 2022 triumph and steered Bella Nipotina to victory from barrier 12.

"Again, I can't do it without the performance of Bella.

"We were hoping for more rain but the track was to her liking and the plan was -- Ciaron Maher said let's trust her. We might be wide, let's not be negative, let's be positive. Let's go.

"I am lucky I know her," he said of the mare. "Going to the gate today I said to Ciaron, she was moving well. And before I gave her a pat and a cuddle, she was ready to go."

Raced over 1,200 metres (3/4 mile or six furlongs), The Everest brought together 12 of the world's best sprinters under weight-for-age conditions.

It was run this year for the first time as a Group 1, the official top-tier status that it had been previously denied since its inception.

Beautiful

Storm Boy flew out of the blocks and led at the halfway stage before fading to eighth as Bella Nipotina and Giga Kick made their moves.

The Chris Waller-trained pre-race favourite Joliestar came seventh.

"She's a beautiful horse to train," Maher said, adding that he considered Bella Nipotina to be in career-best form.

"She's been elite for the last five years and it's unbelievable to do it at this stage of her career. She has an uncanny knack of running well regardless of the gate, wide, inside, it doesn't matter."

The showcase event of the Sydney Spring Carnival, The Everest is the world's richest on turf and the second-richest thoroughbred race behind only the Saudi Cup, which is held on dirt.

Its winnings dwarf those from the established Melbourne Cup, Kentucky Derby and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Even last-placed I Wish I Win walked away with Aus$700,000.

Under an innovative concept, buyers purchase a Aus$700,000 slot in the race, then do a deal with owners and jockeys to secure the top horses, splitting the prize-money, with the race capped at 12 horses.

The idea was modelled on the Pegasus World Cup in the United States, run over 1,800m.