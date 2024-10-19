Ukraine To Receive From The Netherlands Recon Drones Worth Over EUR 42M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands will hand over to Ukraine a batch of DeltaQuad reconnaissance drones worth a total of over EUR 42 million.

This was announced by the Dutch Defense , Ukrinform reports.

"The Dutch company DeltaQuad will advanced Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) drones to Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense is purchasing the drones for an amount of €42.6 million," the report said.

It is noted that these unarmed drones are able to cover significant distances and remain airborne for a significant period of time, obtaining real-time battlefield information. "At the same time, modern drones must have the latest technology to remain unseen, withstand jamming and operate autonomously when they temporarily lose contact with the home base," the Ministry of Defense noted.

Pentagon reveals contents of additional aid package for Ukraine

For security reasons, no timeline for the delivery of the drones, their exact type or number has been disclosed.

The Ministry recalled that the Netherlands had previously pledged EUR 400 million for strengthening Ukraine's unmanned capabilities. "The purchase from DeltaQuad is part of this provision," the statement concluded.