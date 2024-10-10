Palestinian woman from Gaza recalls profound impact of events that unfolded on October 7

(MENAFN) Marah Al Satri, a 20-year-old Palestinian woman from Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, poignantly recalls the profound impact of the events that unfolded on October 7, 2023. This day marked the beginning of a devastating escalation when approximately 3,000 Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, resulting in the kidnapping of 252 individuals and leaving over 1,200 people dead along with 5,000 others injured.



Marah vividly remembers the terrifying moment she was jolted awake by the sounds of rockets. Confusion and fear engulfed her as she grappled with the chaos, uncertain about the source of the rockets—whether they were launched by Israel or armed factions. However, clarity came soon after, when Mohammed Deif, the commander of Al Qassam Brigades, delivered a chilling message that left no room for doubt about the situation at hand. He proclaimed, “We have decided to put an end to all of the occupation’s crimes,” announcing the launch of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, which commenced with an unprecedented barrage of over 5,000 rockets within just 20 minutes.



Listening to Deif’s speech filled Marah with dread. She felt an overwhelming sense of inevitability—that Israel would retaliate, and in that moment, she sensed that her world was irrevocably changing.



Her fears were tragically validated in the days that followed. Since that fateful day, Israel’s extensive airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of more than 41,000 individuals, many of whom were women and children. Thousands more have been injured or remain unaccounted for, underscoring the human toll of the ongoing conflict.



Marah’s story is a poignant reminder of the personal experiences behind the headlines, illustrating the profound loss and trauma faced by those living in Gaza amid a landscape of devastation.

