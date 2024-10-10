HAM(S) Will Contest 10 Seats In Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Jitan Ram Manjhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 10 (IANS) Union of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and leader of the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), Jitan Manjhi, announced on Thursday that his party plans to contest at least ten seats in the forthcoming Assembly in Jharkhand.

This statement has the potential to cause tension within the National Alliance (NDA), as Manjhi holds significant influence, especially among the Mahadalit community.

“Our party had recently held a meeting in Chatra district, Jharkhand, where we had decided that we would put forth our claim for ten seats in the next Assembly election. While HAM(S) remains a part of the NDA, our party would negotiate seat-sharing with its alliance partners. But one thing is sure, our party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand,” Manjhi said.

Manjhi, a prominent leader from the Musahar caste and patron of the HAM(S), holds considerable influence in Bihar, especially among the Mahadalit community.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Manjhi's party, under the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement, contested seven seats and won four, though three of the victorious candidates were from his own family.

Manjhi's influence continued in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, where he successfully contested from the Gaya reserved seat, defeating the RJD's Kumar Sarvjeet.

As HAM(S) continues to grow, Manjhi is looking to expand its presence beyond Bihar.

His party has taken steps to extend its reach into Jharkhand, as demonstrated by its decision to contest ten seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

This ambition was reinforced during the party's national executive committee meeting in Ranchi on August 4 as well where Santosh Kumar Suman, HAM(S) National President and Bihar's IT Minister, confirmed their intent to contest the Jharkhand election.

Manjhi's increasing political ambitions in Jharkhand, particularly his popularity among the marginalised communities, pose a challenge for the BJP within the NDA alliance, as seat-sharing negotiations will have to accommodate HAM(S).

Complicating the matter further is the Janata Dal- United (JD-U), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which has also announced its plans to contest in the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

Nitish Kumar has already positioned JD(U)'s President in Jharkhand, Khiru Mahto, in the Rajya Sabha, signaling the party's intent to build a strong foundation in the state.