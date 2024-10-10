Votrite\'S Angelica Kapsis Recognized By Marquis Who\'S Who For Leadership In Election Security And Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, FL (October 8th, 2024) – Angelica Kapsis, a U.S. Navy veteran and the current President of VotRite, was recently honored by Marquis Who\'s Who, a publication known for recognizing remarkable individuals in various fields. Kapsis was selected for her outstanding contributions to election and her ongoing efforts to ensure secure systems.



Marquis Who\'s Who has long been regarded as a go-to resource for researchers, business leaders, and professionals. The publication highlights notable individuals whose work leaves a lasting impact on industries around the world. By receiving this recognition, Kapsis joins an esteemed list of innovators who are driving change in their respective sectors.



Kapsis\'s leadership comes at a critical time when trust in democratic processes is more essential than ever. Her work focuses on enhancing both the security and accessibility of modern voting systems, ensuring that elections run smoothly and transparently. She has been instrumental in developing new technologies that address these concerns head-on, reinforcing public confidence in the electoral process.



Under Kapsis\'s direction, VotRite developed the Titan LT2100, a sophisticated voting machine featuring advanced fraud-prevention mechanisms. This technology represents a major leap forward in ensuring secure elections. By setting new standards in election security, the Titan LT2100 helps safeguard the voting process and gives voters and officials confidence that their systems are safe.

Kapsis\'s recognition reflects her commitment to innovation in a rapidly evolving field. Her focus on security and accessibility has helped restore faith in election systems and addresses growing concerns surrounding the integrity of the process. As digital technology and election needs continue to evolve, Kapsis\'s contributions will remain essential in preserving the values of transparency, fairness, and trust in democracy.



About Angelica Kapsis



A U.S. Navy Veteran, Angelica has made fighting for people a lifelong goal. She has worked closely with disabled voters, and throughout her career has fought to have their voices heard. Currently serving as the President/Owner of Votrite, she is instrumental in developing strategies to enhance voting software accessibility, particularly focusing on ADA compliance and preferences for individuals with disabilities. Additionally, her work as Founder at Scorpion Fitness Centers reflects her passion for promoting health and wellness, as she designs tailored fitness plans and leads classes, including those catered to individuals with disabilities, to facilitate positive outcomes for clients.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Angelica\'s dedication to community service is evident through her involvement in various volunteer activities, including firefighting, mentoring, and advocating for at-risk populations. She is a NASM Certified Personal Trainer and holds CPR & First Aid Certification. Angelica\'s multifaceted skill set, coupled with her unwavering dedication to social causes, positions her as a versatile and compassionate professional dedicated to making a positive impact in her community and beyond. Following a powerful victory last year, VotRite, a leading name in the modern Electronic Voting world, has once again been nominated for the 2024 Education and Training Awards hosted by Corporate Vision. You can listen to Angelica on Everyday\'s Saturday - USMC Veteran, Authority Magazine, ValiantCEO, HomeFront Sitrep, the Implementors Podcast, and many others.



About VotRite:



Led by President Angelica Kapsis and CEO Jim Kapsis, VotRite is a trailblazer in electronic voting technology. VotRite\'s customized hardware and software technology provides cost-effective, user-friendly, and environmentally conscious voting solutions, and the company has worked diligently to ensure the machine\'s security through the use of individual databases, Direct-Recording Electronic (DRE) technology, and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

Company :-TransMedia Group

User :- Adrienne Mazzone

Email :...