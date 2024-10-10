Qatar, Algeria Hold Civil Aviation Talks
Algiers: Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and Algeria's National Civil Aviation Agency initialed Wednesday an updated air services agreement following bilateral talks in Algiers.
Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing QCAA, and Director General of Algeria's National Civil Aviation Agency Hassan Boulfelfel chaired the meeting.
The two sides also inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to open the airspace and increase transport rights between the two countries, giving Qatar Airways the freedom to operate any number of passenger and cargo flights between Doha and Algiers, a move set to boost bilateral economic and tourism ties.
The meeting also covered several topics of common interest including air safety, security and facilitations, meteorology and legal affairs.
They also discussed the importance of coordinating positions in regional and international organizations to enhance cooperation and achieve common civil aviation goals.
