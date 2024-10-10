Lactose Intolerance Market To Reach US$ 16.51 Billion By 2031 At 6.24% CAGR, Says Coherentmi

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The lactose intolerance is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Our new report, Lactose Intolerance Market Outlook 2024-2031, reveals several niche opportunities that could give your organization a competitive edge. Burlingame, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, Lactose Intolerance Market is estimated to value at US$ 10.83 Billion in the year 2024 , and is anticipated to reach a US$ 16.51 Billion by 2031 , with growing at a CAGR of 6.24% during forecast period 2024-2031. As more data is collected worldwide about lactose intolerance and its symptoms, more people are realizing they may have a sensitivity to lactose found in dairy products. Raised awareness through education campaigns, doctors' appointments, and online resources are helping individuals identify if certain digestive issues could be related to a lactose intolerance. This is driving increased demand for lactose-free and low lactose alternatives to regular dairy foods.

Market Dynamics: The lactose intolerance market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period, owing to rising incidences of lactose intolerance and increasing inclination towards lactose-free dairy alternatives. According to the National Institutes of Health around 68% of the global population suffers from lactose intolerance after infancy. The condition occurs due to the lack of lactase enzyme, required to break down and digest lactose. With the growing patient population, demand for lactose-free food and beverages is surging at an exponential rate. Additionally, shifting preferences towards a vegan and gluten-free diet is also propelling market growth. Key Insights into Lactose Intolerance Market. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers - View the snapshot of this report Report Coverage & Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024: US$ 10.83 Billion Estimated Value by 2031: US$ 16.51 Billion Growth Rate: Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% Historical Data: 2019–2023 Forecast Period: 2024–2031 Forecast Units: Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Geography Geographies Covered: Global Major Players: Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. and Among Others. Growth Drivers: . Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders due to inherited gene mutations . Rising Incidences of Intestinal Ailments Restraints & Challenges: . High cost of lactose intolerance treatment and diagnosis procedures

Key Market Takeaways:



The global lactose intolerance market size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to growing awareness regarding digestive disorders and available treatment options.

On the basis of product type, the lactose-free dairy products segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to easy availability and natural taste and texture closely resembling regular dairy products.

By end user, the adults segment accounted for the largest share in 2024 owing to higher prevalence of lactose intolerance among aged population.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to growing cases of lactose maldigestion and self-diagnosis of the condition. Key players operating in the lactose intolerance market include Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These players are focused on strengthening their product portfolios through continuous research and development.



Market Trends:

Product Innovation: - Innovation and launch of novel lactose-free products is a key trend witnessed in the global market. Some of the recently launched innovative products are partially hydrolyzed milk, lactose-free milk, lactose-free ice-cream, and lactose-free yogurt. For instance, in April 2021, Arla Foods launched its first lactose-free chocolate and yogurt range in the UK market. Similarly, in June 2020, Lactaid launched ultra-filtered lactose-free milk with 60% less sugar than regular milk.

Increasing Adoption of Plant-Based Alternatives: - The demand for plant-based milk alternatives such as soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, and oat milk has witnessed steep rise in the past few years. Growing veganism and changing consumer preference towards organic and natural products have boosted the sales of plant-based milk alternatives among lactose intolerant consumers.

Lactose Intolerance Market Segmentation:



By Product Type



Lactose-free Dairy Products



Lactase Supplements

Non-dairy Alternatives

By End User



Adults



Children

Infants

By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Online Retail



Health Food Stores Pharmacies



Lactose Intolerance Market Opportunities:

Lactose-free Dairy Products: - The lactose-free dairy products segment accounted for the largest market share of around 35% in 2024. The growing preference for lactose-free dairy variants such as milk, yogurt, cheese and desserts among lactose intolerant individuals is driving the growth of this segment. With easy availability and natural taste and texture similar to regular dairy products, lactose-free dairy products have emerged as a popular choice. Availability of various flavors and formats including milk, frozen desserts and cheese have further boosted the consumption of lactose-free dairy products.

Non-dairy Alternatives: - The non-dairy alternatives segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising health consciousness and veganism trends have propelled the demand for plant-based non-dairy milk alternatives such as soy milk, almond milk and coconut milk. These products are naturally lactose-free and are a good substitute for milk among lactose intolerant consumers. The segment is witnessing various product innovations including new variants, flavors and formats like yogurt, creamers and frozen desserts. This is supporting the growth of non-dairy alternatives for consumers with lactose intolerance.

Recent Developments:



On April 2024, Prairie Farms Dairy has launched four new lactose-free dairy products, including whole and 2% milk in gallon sizes, along with cottage cheese and sour cream in 16-ounce tubs. CEO Matt McClelland emphasized that this launch aims to normalize the lactose-free category by making it more affordable and accessible, particularly with the introduction of family-size gallon options-a first in the industry. On February 2024 Novartis announced that Xolair (omalizumab) was approved by the US FDA to reduce allergic reactions in patients with IgE-mediated food allergies. This development significantly impacts the market by providing a new treatment option for managing lactose intolerance symptoms associated with food allergies.

The global lactose intolerance market is driven by growing health concerns and dietary restrictions among consumers. The availability of diverse product categories and innovations will support the industry growth during the forecast period.

Lactose Intolerance Market Report - Table of Contents:



Research Objectives And AssumptionsMarket PurviewMarket Dynamics, Regulations, And Trends AnalysisLactose Intolerance Market, By Product Type, 2024-2031, (USD Bn)Lactose Intolerance Market, By End User, 2024-2031, (USD Bn)Lactose Intolerance Market, By Distribution Channel, 2024-2031, (USD Bn)Lactose Intolerance Market, By Region, 2019 - 2031, Value (USD Bn)Competitive LandscapeAnalyst RecommendationsReferences and Research Methodology

