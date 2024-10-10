Four Palestinian Youths Martyred By Israeli Special Forces In Nablus

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Four Palestinian youths were martyred Wednesday evening after Israeli special forces (undercover) opened fire on the vehicle they were riding in in the city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that its crews transferred four martyrs to Rafidia Governmental Hospital after a special force targeted their vehicle with bullets in the eastern of Nablus.

It added that its crews also transferred to the hospital a young man who was by shrapnel from live bullets in the head and chest in the eastern market of the city.

The cities, towns and camps of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem witness daily raids and incursions into villages and towns by the occupation forces and settlers, accompanied by confrontations, arrests, and the firing of live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at Palestinians.

The pace of these campaigns has increased in conjunction with the unprecedented and ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

