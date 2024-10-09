Survival Tools Market To Reach US$ 2.4 Billion By 2030 Hiking Segment To Emerge As A Popular Trend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) By application, the hiking segment accounted for the highest survival tools share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The survival tools market is expanding rapidly as outdoor enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and individuals focused on emergency preparedness increasingly invest in reliable survival gear. These tools, designed to provide essential support during unforeseen circumstances, are becoming essential for camping, hiking, trekking, and disaster readiness kits. The market's growth is propelled by rising interest in outdoor activities, growing awareness of survival skills, and increasing concerns about natural disasters and emergencies.As per the report, the global survival tools industry generated $1.27 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report at:Key Market Trends:Rising Popularity of Outdoor and Adventure Activities: The growing trend toward outdoor recreational activities like camping, hiking, trekking, and wilderness exploration is a major factor driving the demand for survival tools. With more people seeking adventure in remote areas, the need for reliable and compact survival gear has surged.Focus on Emergency Preparedness: Recent global events, including natural disasters and pandemics, have heightened consumer awareness about the importance of emergency preparedness. This has led to an increased demand for survival tools that provide safety and support during crises, including items like multi-tools, fire starters, portable water filters, and first aid kits.Technological Advancements in Survival Gear: The survival tools market is seeing innovations in product design and technology, with tools becoming more compact, lightweight, and versatile. Advanced materials and smart features are being incorporated into survival gear to enhance durability and functionality, making them more effective in critical situations.Increased Focus on Self-Reliance and Skill Development: There is a growing interest in self-reliance and survival skills, driven by TV shows, online tutorials, and influencers who promote wilderness survival and preparedness techniques. This trend has led to higher sales of gear that helps individuals develop their skills, such as knives, compasses, paracords, and other essential survival tools.Adoption of Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Gear: Consumers are increasingly opting for sustainable and eco-friendly survival tools. Companies are focusing on using recyclable materials and designing products that have a minimal environmental impact, appealing to eco-conscious outdoor enthusiasts.Key Drivers:Rising Incidence of Natural Disasters: The increasing frequency of natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and earthquakes has driven the demand for survival tools, as people prepare to face emergencies more effectively.Increased Awareness Through Social Media and Influencers: The rise of social media platforms has enabled survival experts and outdoor influencers to share knowledge about the importance of having the right survival tools, encouraging more people to invest in these products.Growing Military and Tactical Applications: Survival tools are also widely used in military and tactical training, which has further boosted their demand among professionals and outdoor survival enthusiasts.For Purchase Enquiry at:Key Players:The survival tools market includes several established brands and new entrants focusing on innovative, durable, and reliable products. Some of the key players in the market are:Leatherman Tool Group, Inc.Gerber Gear (Fiskars Group)Victorinox Swiss ArmySOG Specialty Knives & ToolsColeman Company, Inc.UST BrandsThe North Face (VF Corporation)Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.Survive Outdoors Longer (SOL)Fenix Outdoor ABThese companies are continuously investing in research and development to introduce multi-functional tools and lightweight, high-performance gear to cater to the needs of adventure enthusiasts and emergency responders.Challenges:High Competition and Price Sensitivity: The market for survival tools is highly competitive, with numerous brands offering similar products, leading to intense pricing pressure and the need for continuous innovation.Lack of Awareness in Emerging Markets: While the demand for survival tools is growing in developed regions, a lack of awareness in some emerging markets can restrict market expansion.Counterfeit Products: The market is also challenged by the availability of counterfeit and low-quality survival tools that can compromise user safety and tarnish the reputation of genuine brands.Future Outlook:The survival tools market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by the ongoing interest in outdoor activities, a focus on disaster preparedness, and technological advancements in product design. As awareness of the importance of being prepared for emergencies grows, the demand for versatile, compact, and durable survival tools is likely to rise. The trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly products will also shape the future of the market, encouraging brands to innovate and cater to the needs of environmentally conscious consumers.Conclusion:The global survival tools market is thriving, fueled by the growing popularity of outdoor adventures, the importance of emergency preparedness, and advancements in gear technology. As more individuals seek to enhance their self-reliance and outdoor skills, the demand for reliable survival tools is set to increase. Companies that focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability will be well-positioned to lead in this competitive and dynamic market.Major market playersColeman Company, Inc.Fenix Outdoors International AGExxel Outdoors, LLCJohnson & JohnsonFiskars GroupSOG Specialty Knives & ToolsLeatherman Tool Group, Inc.UST BrandsSurefire, LLCSimilar Reports in Consumer Goods IndustryFlooring Tools MarketHair Styling Tools Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.