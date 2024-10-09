Jordan Condoles With Kuwait Over Fighter Jet Crash

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Jordan's of Foreign Affairs voiced on Wednesday its sincere condolences to Kuwait over the crash of the F-18 fighter jet of the Kuwait Air Force whose pilot fell martyr.

Jordan expressed full solidarity with Kuwait, its and people over this sorrowful accident, showing heartfelt sympathy to the relatives of the martyr, the ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah said in a statement.

Earlier, Kuwait's Defense Ministry announced the crash of a fighter jet during a training mission in the North of Kuwait and the martyrdom of its pilot.

Investigations are underway to determine the causes of the accident, spokesperson of the Kuwaiti ministry Staff Brigadier Hamad Al-Sagr said. (end)

