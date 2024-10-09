Georgia-Pacific Cuts The Ribbon On New $425 Million Dixie® Tableware Facility In Jackson, Tennessee

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The first new Dixie® facility in more than 30 years, this state-of-the-art facility will meet growing consumer product demand

JACKSON, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific today officially opened its new Dixie® tableware site in Jackson, Tennessee. Initially announced in September 2022, the approximately $425 million facility is Georgia-Pacific's first new Dixie® greenfield build since the Green, Kentucky, facility opened in 1991.

See the new facility here .

Jackson, Tennessee, where Georgia-Pacific has built the first Dixie® tableware manufacturing facility in more than 30 years.

Dixie® tableware comes off a production line at the new facility in Jackson, Tennessee.

The new state-of-the-art Dixie® tableware plant in Jackson, Tennessee, sits on 241 acres and is 900,000 square feet. Production started in June 2024.

The plant will produce Dixie® and Dixie Ultra® products for retail and away from home customers – including plates, bowls, platters, and deep dishes. The Jackson plant will significantly increase the supply of disposable tableware products in the marketplace. Site clearing started in November 2022, with full construction beginning in 2023. Production officially began at the facility in June 2024.

"Georgia-Pacific is keenly focused on the future and meeting the needs of our consumers," said Fernando Gonzalez, president for consumer products group, Dixie®. "We chose the Jackson community for our new Dixie® facility because of its strong manufacturing footprint. This investment strengthens our capacity to fulfill the growing consumer demand for Dixie® products and creates at least 220 new jobs in a climate-controlled, modern work environment. We are excited for what is to come with this new facility."

Located at 65 Cardinal Drive, the plant sits on 241 acres in west Jackson and is conveniently located near both Interstate 40 and state Highway 223. There is also access to nearby rail service, all of which are critical to ensure an efficient and effective supply chain.

"The process of building and opening this facility, and hiring an outstanding team to lead it, is a true representation of what preferred partnership looks like," said Mike Cook, plant director. "The Jackson community has embraced Dixie®

from the very beginning of this journey, and that has allowed us all to grow together. We have a dynamic team of individuals at Dixie Jackson that utilize their talents each day to support the number one brand in tableware. I am excited to help each of them reach their full potential. We all look forward to safely delivering quality products for our customers for many years to come."

Georgia-Pacific is also committed to creating stronger communities in which our employees work and live. As a new partner with the Leaders Education Foundation , headquartered in Jackson, Georgia-Pacific has provided important scholarships for students enrolled in Tennessee's technical colleges. Georgia-Pacific is also an active partner with the Greater Jackson Chamber , the United Way of West Tennessee , the Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson , Jackson State Community College , the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) and Lane College , among other organizations.

Currently, Georgia-Pacific directly employs more than 600 employees and operates seven facilities in Tennessee , providing more than $40 million in direct wages and benefits. As of September 2024, the economic impact of the company contributes to 1,660 additional indirect jobs, which translates to $118 million in labor income in the state.

Since 2011, Georgia-Pacific has invested more than $675 million in Tennessee, with the construction of the Jackson Dixie site included. The company also recently announced plans to invest more than $20 million at the Lebanon, Tennessee, corrugated plant.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern ®, Angel Soft ®, Brawny ®, Dixie ®, enMotion ®, Sparkle ® and Vanity Fair ®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling

subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal, and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp/about-us .

