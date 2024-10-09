Architect Securities Receives SEC Registration And FINRA Membership To Operate As A Broker Dealer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Architect Technologies ("Architect" or "the Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Architect Securities LLC ("Architect Securities"), received regulatory approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority Inc. ("FINRA") to operate as an Introducing Broker Dealer. With this registration, the Company furthers its aim to provide a for comprehensive technologically-forward brokerage services in the growing securities and security derivatives markets.

Architect's advanced trading platform offers institutions and individual investors a novel suite of trading and portfolio management tools. In May, the Company's affiliate, launched a Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") Introducing Brokerage regulated by the National Futures Association ("NFA"), which offers clients the ability to trade commodity and index futures and options using advanced order types, execution algorithms, transaction cost analysis, and open APIs. With Architect Securities now approved as a FINRA-member firm, the Company will expand its platform to encompass equities, exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), American Depository Receipts ("ADRs"), options and US government securities.

Architect CEO Brett Harrison commented on the news, "Architect has built a new trading technology platform to respond to two market trends in the regulated derivatives space: first, the exponential growth in global derivatives volume in securities and commodities, with demand from both retail and institutions; second, the issuance of novel derivatives products, including private market ETFs and options on digital asset ETFs. With this new registration, we look forward to leveraging our platform to meet the significant client demand we've observed in these areas, and expand our offering to include SEC-regulated securities in addition to CFTC-regulated derivatives."

For more information, please visit .

Architect Financial Technologies Inc. ("Architect") is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. Securities are offered by Architect Securities LLC ("Architect Securities") and futures, commodities and derivatives are offered by Architect Financial Derivatives LLC ("Architect Derivatives"). Architect Securities is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Architect Derivatives is a registered introducing broker with the CFTC and a member of the National Futures Association. This content should not be viewed as an endorsement, indemnity, or guarantee by FINRA or any other regulatory organization.

Trading securities, futures, and options involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Prior to trading futures and options, you should view both the NFA and CFTC advisories providing more information on the potential risks.

SOURCE Architect Financial Technologies Inc

