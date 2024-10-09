Mojo AI Partner Active Fire Wins 2024 Singapore Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Active Fire Protection Systems, a Mojo AI partner, recently won two awards at the ESGBusiness Awards 2024 for their innovations in safety and efficiency.

- Cory Linton, Mojo AI CEOSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Active Fire Protection Systems Pte Ltd, a Mojo AI partner, recently won two awards at the ESGBusiness Awards 2024 in Singapore for their innovations in safety and efficiency.The 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) Programme Award - Singapore and Social Welfare Award – Singapore both recognize Active Fire for its Digital Transformation Reimagined initiative. Safety Mojo, Mojo AI's innovative safety management platform, played a key role in enhancing efficiency, autonomy and safety across Active Fire's operations.“Mojo AI is proud and honored to provide Active Fire with the tools they need to improve efficiency, accountability and agility across their organization,” said Mojo AI Founder and CEO Cory Linton.“Our team is focused on using AI to help frontline workers more easily engage in safety, gather valuable insights, and then leverage those insights to take actions to reduce incidents.”Safety Mojo is an all-in-one safety management platform built to reduce hazards and improve efficiency on high-risk job sites. As part of its pioneering initiative, Active Fire leveraged key safety management features, including:Digital form submissions: This feature enables real-time digital form submissions, giving frontline workers the ability to quickly report unsafe incidents and potential hazards, improving safety and on-site awareness.Centralized Cloud-Based Records: Users can upload key documents to Safety Mojo's Document Library, providing easy access to mission-critical safety manuals, work specs, and more. This feature helped improve frontline autonomy and efficiency.Pre-Task Plans. This feature allows crews to document tasks and related hazards daily. The digital document can then be updated and consulted by users as needed, improving accountability and engagement on all projects.The ESGBusiness Awards recognizes and celebrates companies that lead the way in building a sustainable future. The awards show honors businesses that demonstrate outstanding commitment and achievement in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.About Mojo AIMojo AI stands at the forefront of innovation, pioneering the connection between people and data in high-risk environments. With a dedication to advancing the synergy between safety and technology, Mojo AI has garnered recognition for its unique implementation of advanced AI tools. The company's AI initiatives are profoundly impacting safety culture by expanding the reach of safety professionals within an organization and enabling them to make faster, better, data-informed decisions.About Safety MojoSafety Mojo, positioned as Mojo AI's core product and advanced Safety Management Software, takes center stage in the company's mission to revolutionize safety culture in high-risk environments. The only mandated safety technology in multiple of the world's largest construction programs, Safety Mojo streamlines day-to-day safety processes while improving safety behaviors at the front line.The incorporation of artificial intelligence in Safety Mojo underscores Mojo AI's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance safety culture, reduce incident rates, and drastically lower insurance costs.For more information about Mojo AI, Safety Mojo, and their impact on construction safety and safety culture, please visit us at getmojo .Media Contact:

