Crown Royal Reaches New Pinnacle Of Luxury Canadian Whisky, With Introduction Of Crown Royal Aged 31 Years

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The award-winning whisky brand is taking its Higher Marques portfolio to new heights with its oldest and finest whisky to-date

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Royal is thrilled to announce the release of its latest premium offering, Crown Royal Aged 31 Years, a remarkable addition to the Crown Royal Higher

Marques lineup. This exquisite, rare blended Canadian whisky marks a continuation of the brand's commitment to crafting exceptional spirits, taking the art of whisky-making yet another step further.

Crown Royal is thrilled to announce the release of its latest premium offering, Crown Royal Aged 31 Years, a remarkable addition to the Crown Royal Higher Marques lineup.

Continue Reading

The third installment in the Extra Rare Series follows the celebrated Crown Royal Aged 30 Years, born of the same patient heart and soul that defines the brand's renowned Higher Marques. Each drop of the rare liquid was developed with the intention of driving innovation and representing decades of passion and expertise. Crafted for those who understand that life's exquisite moments are best shared, Crown Royal Aged 31 Years is the perfect choice for creating treasured memories during the most meaningful times with family and friends.

This extraordinary whisky offers the brand's signature smooth mouth-feel, with barrels hand selected by Mark Balkenende, Crown Royal Master Blender, to showcase our Canadian rye whisky's spice, vanilla and smoothness. This exceptional blend presents unique spiced notes at the forefront, complemented by hints of red apple, toasted oak, and a subtle touch of vanilla. The tasting experience culminates in a long, full finish enriched with warm fruity spice.

"Crown Royal Aged 31 Years is our rarest variant to date and serves as the perfect addition to any luxury spirits collection," said Hadley Schafer, VP of Crown Royal. "This whisky has been patiently aging for over three decades, and it's a true representation of the journey we have taken to create something extraordinary. We are excited to share this unique expression with our loyal brand adorers."

With an ABV of 46%, Crown Royal Aged 31 Years is an exceptional expression for those seeking a truly luxurious experience.

Crown Royal Aged 31 Years is currently available for a limited time in select regions, including Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The suggested retail price is $599 for a 750ml bottle.

For more information about Crown Royal Aged 31 Years and to explore the full Crown Royal Higher Marques portfolio, please visit crownroyal.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by the King and Queen of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth and elegant flavor was an exceptionally generous gift fit for royalty. Its gift-worthy presentation reflects its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jazmine Settles

DIAGEO

[email protected]



TAYLOR

[email protected]



SOURCE Crown Royal

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED