Kerala’S First Woman IPS Officer Joins BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (IANS) Kerala's first woman IPS officer and former DGP, R Sreelekha, on Wednesday, joined the BJP in the presence of state chief K. Surendran.

“I decided within three weeks to join the BJP. I joined the party because of PM Modi. I see the joining as an instrument to help serve the people,” said Sreelekha.

K. Surendran, who draped a shawl and gave a bouquet of flowers to Sreelekha, said that she always has been a popular figure in Kerala and a very bold officer.

“Sreelekha has always stood firm on her beliefs. We are excited to have joined the party on the eve of Navarathri and I feel proud that I got the opportunity to welcome her into the BJP. More people will be joining the BJP in the coming days,” said Surendran.

Sreelekha is the third DGP to have joined the BJP. The first was T. P. Senkumar who after his retirement in 2017 joined the BJP and Jacob Thomas, who contested from the Chalakuddy Assembly constituency in Thrissur district.

Sreelekha is also a writer and has published several books including a collection of poems and also a crime thriller.

Sreelekha retired as Director General of the Fire and Rescue Services in March 2023 after a glittering 33-year career.

She joined the IPS in 1987 after briefly working with the Reserve Bank of India.

In the Police Department, she held important assignments and also had a stint with the CBI where she was known for conducting numerous raids.

While serving as the Transport Commissioner she made a mark by enforcing traffic discipline which led to a decrease in road accidents besides also saw the revenues of the Motor Vehicle Department reaching new heights.

While serving as the Director General of Prisons, she brought in several reforms which brought cheer to the prisoners.

She also was in the news when she informed the IPS Officers Association not to hold any retirement function for her.