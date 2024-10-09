Argentine Congress Faces Pivotal Vote On University Funding

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Javier Milei's veto of a university funding law has ignited a fierce battle in Argentina. The opposition aims to overturn the veto in a crucial congressional vote on Wednesday.



This showdown highlights the ongoing struggle between Milei's austerity agenda and the defense of traditional public education. The negotiates with undecided lawmakers to secure the 87 votes needed to uphold the veto.



Milei's administration has 39 loyal deputies and support from former President Mauricio Macri's PRO party. However, the president still needs to win over more legislators to reach the critical number.



If the veto stands, it will mark a significant victory for Milei's cost-cutting measures. However, if overturned, the debate moves to the Senate, where the opposition holds a stronger position.



Either way, the vote will have far-reaching political consequences in Argentina. The president's unwavering stance on deficit reduction has come at a high political cost.







By vetoing the funding law, Milei has angered the entire university community. This sector holds deep importance for Argentina 's middle class and embodies the ideal of social mobility through free higher education.

Intensifying Student Protests in Argentina

Student protests have intensified, with occupations at several universities. Last week, 300,000 people marched in Buenos Aires alone, demanding increased funding for higher education.



More demonstrations are planned to pressure lawmakers ahead of the vote. Since Milei took office, state contributions to universities have fallen by 30%. Professors' salaries have lost 23.7% of their purchasing power due to inflation.



The government recently decreed a 6.8% salary increase for university staff, despite failing to reach an agreement with unions. The administration insists it will not accept any spending bills that lack specific funding sources.



While the law's fiscal impact is relatively small, Milei sees this as a crucial test of his deficit-reduction strategy. As the university funding vote approaches, both sides recognize its significance.



The outcome will shape the balance of power between Milei's government and the opposition-controlled Congress. It will also set the tone for future debates on education funding and fiscal policy in Argentina.

