Diversity Takes Centre Stage Through Waste Mission And Vox Urbane Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STEVENAGE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A recent study by the Creative Industries Policy & Evidence Centre (Creative PEC) found that Women comprise only 34% of 'managers and directors in the creative industries, and, according to Labour Force Survey data from 2023, 90% of people working across arts, culture, and heritage are White - higher than the general workforce figure of 85%.This is why Waste Mission, a leading sustainable waste management company, has partnered with Vox Urbane, the innovative classical music phenomenon. This strategic partnership will merge environmental sustainability, diversity and culture, demonstrating the powerful synergy between the three.'Sustainability, in all its forms lies at the heart of our family business. The decision to support such a diverse range of talents was an easy one, especially given our love of classical music and passion to see it accessible to all,' said Philip Newman, Managing Director.A Confluence of Innovation and Sustainability"We are delighted to partner with Waste Mission, a company that shares our vision of innovation and social impact. We founded Vox Urbane to inspire change in classical music. Our unique vocal ensemble promotes diversity of voices; we celebrate creativity and excellence through collaboration and mutual respect.” says Vox Urbane's Artistic Director, Helen Meyerhoff.“This is a transformational partnership allowing us artistic freedom to highlight our mission, make big plans for the future and capture the imagination of the arts industry in a way that we have not yet been able to achieve."Waste Mission is renowned for its commitment to transforming waste management practices through cutting-edge, eco-friendly solutions. Vox Urbane is transforming the classical music scene with its unique, urban-inspired performances that appeal to traditional and new audiences.Together, they represent a fusion of innovation and sustainability that promises to set new standards in both industries."At Waste Mission, we believe that sustainability extends beyond environmental practices; it permeates every aspect of our lives, including culture and the arts," said Nicola Guest, Group Marketing Manager, Waste Mission. "Sponsoring Vox Urbane aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire positive change and foster a sustainable future."A New Concert SeasonThe news of the partnership coincides with the announcement of Vox Urbane's Inaugural London Season: Responses, a series of concerts offering musical responses to an uncertain world. Reflecting upon past musical traditions, Vox Urbane invites you to share a new vision of what classical choral music can be, who it is for, and who it can represent. The season spotlights diversity and innovation, comprising three all-female programmes with world premieres of new commissions from composers Shiva Feshareki, Emily Hazrati and Barbara Dudek.The concerts will take place on:23rd November at Stanley Arts, Croydon24th November at The Fellowship Inn, Lewisham27th November at Hackney ChurchThis collaborative effort will serve as a model for other organisations, highlighting the benefits of integrating sustainability into all aspects of business and culture.Empowering Communities Through Music and Environmental ResponsibilityThe sponsorship will enable Vox Urbane to expand its reach and impact, bringing its pioneering performances to a broader audience while promoting the importance of sustainable practices. In addition, Waste Mission and Vox Urbane will collaborate on a series of community initiatives to raise awareness about waste management and environmental responsibility.“It will take diverse voices and an innovative approach to create a future a few shades greener” said Meyerhoff.Join us in celebrating this ground-breaking partnershipAbout Waste Mission:Waste Mission, a trusted partner in industrial waste management, began its journey in the UK in 1985 as a metal recycling company, Alchemy Metals. Over the past 40 years, we've strived to make the world a few shades greener, turning complex waste challenges into simple, sustainable solutions and were instrumental in the 2013 Scrap Metal Dealers Act consulting with the Home Office and British Transport PoliceAs your single supplier solution, Waste Mission becomes an extension of your business, working closely with you to understand your unique waste requirements and developing tailored, hybrid solutions that enable you to stay focused on your core operations while seamlessly reaching your sustainability targets. For more information, visitAbout Vox Urbane:Vox Urbane is a ground-breaking and unique professional ensemble founded by Helen Meyerhoff and Dan Ludford-Thomas in response to the lack of diversity in classical choral music. Our mission is to represent marginalised voices through our lineup of artists of diversity – ethnicity, socio-economic, gender and neurodiverse. We are also fostering a new wave of talent – seeking out and nurturing outstanding singers of diversity for the future.Vox Urbane's sell-out launch concert took place in 2023 at the Asylum Chapel, Peckham. It was hailed by Musical America as“an auspicious launch for an important and accomplished new voice on the choral scene” and received a 4-star review from The Guardian who said that the group“impresses and inspires” with“a different, diverse perspective”. We are now building on this success with our Inaugural London Season. For more information visit:For press enquiries, please contact - Nicola Guest at ... or Anne Buckland at ...Please find further images & sizes here

Anne Buckland

We Do Stories

..

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.