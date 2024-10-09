Taiwan Detects Su-30, KJ-500 Among 20 Chinese Aircraft Around Island Nation Ahead Of National Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Taiwan claimed that 20 Chinese military aircraft were "detected" around the territory on Wednesday. It said Chinese aircraft flew to the north, centre and southwest of Taiwan in "joint combat readiness patrol".

"Overall 20 PLA [People's Liberation Army] aircraft in various types (including Su-30, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1250hr today. Out of which, 14 crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ," Taiwan's of National Defense posted on X.

The Taiwan ministry said China conducted "air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels". It added, "#ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

A senior security official told AFP on Wednesday that Taiwan was on alert for Chinese military drills near the island on National Day after observing "some maritime deployments".

The latest excursion came ahead of Taiwan's National Day. Taiwan celebrates National Day every year on October 10. "Tomorrow is our National Day. The unwavering resolve and commitment of the #ROCArmedForces to safeguard the nation's territory and sovereignty will never waver. No matter what threats or challenges arise, we stand strong!," Taiwan's defence minister said on X on October 9.

Besides, Taiwan's coast guard said Wednesday it had seized a Chinese fishing boat and its nine crew after the vessel was found inside the island's restricted waters. The incident happened Tuesday near Qimei island, which is part of the Taipei-administered Penghu archipelago in the sensitive strait separating Taiwan and China.

China, which split with Taiwan at the end of a civil war in 1949, regards the island as part of its territory that must eventually be reunified, by force if necessary. The relations between the two have deteriorated in recent years. Beijing maintains a near-daily military presence around Taiwan and in the past two years China has held three rounds of large-scale war games, deploying aircraft and ships to encircle the island.

(With inputs from AFP)