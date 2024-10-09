OCHA Urgently Seeks Over $600 Million For Afghanistan's Winter Preparedness

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated on Wednesday, October 9, the urgent need for approximately $603.5 million to support critical winter preparedness activities in Afghanistan. These funds will address essential needs such as shelter upgrades, warm clothing, and pre-positioning to assist vulnerable communities ahead of the harsh winter season.

The funds will be used to upgrade shelters, provide warm clothing, and pre-position essential supplies before the onset of harsh winter conditions. The focus is on addressing the needs of the most vulnerable communities to prevent severe hardship during the cold season.

The report indicated that to implement the plan, $603.5 million is urgently needed to support key winter preparedness activities, such as upgrading shelters and providing warm clothing. Before the harsh winter weather cuts off access, an additional $104 million is required to pre-position supplies, particularly for food and livelihood assistance.

A significant portion of the budget-75% of the $603.5 million-will go toward food and livelihood assistance during the lean season. Given the high food security needs and logistical challenges, timely procurement and distribution are critical.

The Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund has allocated $15 million to support these efforts, with 80% of this funding directed toward NGOs, including national and international organizations. This funding will kick-start project implementation at the end of the month.

The plan released on September 9 targets underserved Afghanistan's areas facing seasonal risks, prioritizing vulnerable regions. With La Niña forecasted for October 2024, the plan emphasizes early preparedness and multi-sectoral support.

Meanwhile, the report stated that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains dire, with the needs exacerbated by ongoing political instability and limited international development support. Current assistance focuses primarily on basic human needs, but the level of support remains far below pre-2021 levels.

Meanwhile, the report stated that the introduction of a new morality law in Afghanistan on August 21 has further complicated the humanitarian landscape, especially for women and minority groups.

The law imposes severe restrictions, including dress codes and limitations on women's participation in public life, raising concerns about its impact on humanitarian work. Several UN entities are monitoring the new law's effects, which have warned about its negative impact on women's participation in the workforce and its potential to disrupt essential services in the health and education sectors.

The urgent funding required for winter preparedness highlights the growing need for international donors to step up their support, especially as Afghanistan faces a colder, harsher winter this year. Failing to meet these financial needs will likely lead to severe humanitarian consequences.

The intersection of rising humanitarian needs, new legal restrictions, and a challenging geopolitical climate makes it essential for international actors to collaborate effectively to ensure that vulnerable populations, particularly women and children, receive the necessary assistance ahead of the impending winter.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram