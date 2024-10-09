Putin Calls For CIS Cooperation In Combating Terrorism And Organized Crime

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Russian President Vladimir emphasized the need for expanding cooperation among Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries during a meeting in Moscow.

The summit of CIS leaders was held on Tuesday, October 8, in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin identified combating terrorism, extremism, organized crime, and drug trafficking as key joint priorities for the CIS nations.

According to Russian state media, following the summit, CIS leaders signed cooperation agreements in various sectors for the years 2025-2027.

In addition to the Russian President, leaders from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan they attended the summit.

Putin highlighted that the main focus of joint efforts in the CIS is the fight against terrorism, extremism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and corruption.

He further noted that ensuring security and enforcing the rule of law are the most important areas of cooperation for CIS countries.

Since the Taliban's rise to power, many regional countries have expressed concerns about the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

Despite efforts to combat terrorism in Afghanistan, CIS leaders remain concerned about the continued threat posed by ISIS, particularly in the region, and have pledged to strengthen cooperation to address these security challenges.

