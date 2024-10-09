PM Modi Writes To Family After Delhi Man Dies Performing Ramleela On Stage

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi has written a letter, expressing heartfelt condolences to the family of Sushil Kaushik, a Delhi-based man, who passed away while performing the character of Lord during the Ramleela event in Vishwakarma Nagar area of Shahdara, Delhi.

The 45-year-old tragically suffered a heart attack on stage enacting the role of Lord Ram at the Ramleela event on October 6. A of the incident also went on social media.

In the heartfelt letter addressed to Kaushik's wife, Shikha Kaushik, PM Modi offered his condolences, acknowledging the immense loss faced by the family. He wrote, "Mrs Shikha Kaushik ji, I am very sad to know about the sudden demise of Shri Sushil Kaushik ji. My condolences are with the family in this difficult time."

PM Modi acknowledged Sushil Kaushik's character and contributions, highlighting his dedication to both his family and the cultural activities he was passionate about. The Prime Minister noted that Kaushik had a long-standing association with the Ramleela performances and that he was portraying the character of Lord Rama even in his final moments.

"He fulfilled all the responsibilities in his life faithfully. He had a special interest in cultural activities. He was associated with Ramlila staging programmes for a long time and was playing the character of Lord Shri Ram on the stage of Ramlila even in the last moments of his life," wrote PM Modi.

Concluding his letter, PM Modi recognised the deep impact of Kaushik's loss on his family, but offered words of comfort, stating that his teachings and values would continue to guide them.

"It is difficult to express in words the pain of the void in the lives of the family members due to his demise. He is not in this world in physical form today, but the education and values given by him will always guide the family. May God give patience and courage to your family and well-wishers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti!" the Prime Minister added.

Sushil Kaushik, a property dealer had been playing the role of Lord Ram for the last 32 years. In the video that went viral on social media, he was seen rushing behind the stage while holding his chest in pain.