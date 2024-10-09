Weifang, China: Chinese And Foreign Guests Discuss Peace And Development Together

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEIFANG, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the

Shandong office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Recently, Chinese and foreign guests who participated in the commemoration of the 2024 International Day of Peace gathered in Weifang, Shandong Province to hold two dialogue activities, "Jointly Implementing the Global Development Initiative" and "Jointly Practicing the Global Security Initiative".

Development carries the people's aspirations for a better life. On the morning of September 20th, a dialogue event on "Jointly Implementing the Global Development Initiative" was held in the square of Qianquezhuang Village, Weifang Economic Development Zone.

"China has not only put forward global development initiatives, but also actively taken actions to implement them, which provides new opportunities for peace, "said Kajibek Shaykh, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Peace Foundation.

Victor Fidel Gaute, Vice President of the Cuban People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, believes that the Global Development Initiative explores the most urgent livelihood needs of developing countries, provides a platform for achieving cooperation in key areas and establishing partnerships, and is conducive to strengthening exchanges, deepening practical cooperation, and widely benefiting developing countries.

"Hunger and poverty are challenges faced by developing countries, and eradicating poverty is also a global development path, "said Tang Lixia, Vice Dean of the School of International Development and Global Agriculture at China Agricultural University. Over the past 10 years, she and her team have been carrying out agricultural development support projects in Tanzania, Africa.

In the afternoon of that day, at the Weixian Western Overseas Chinese Concentration Camp Site Museum located in the city center of Weifang, Chinese and foreign guests gathered in front of the "Peace and Friendship" monument to participate in the "Joint Practice of Global Security Initiative" dialogue activity.

"The Global Security Initiative is not only a diagnosis of the problem, but also a prescription for solving it. Countries should unite as one, adapt to the constantly changing security situation, respond to multi-party security challenges with a win-win mindset, and eliminate the root causes of conflicts, "said Gasho Eferram, a researcher at the Ethiopian Institute of Foreign Affairs.

Chinese and foreign guests participating in the 2024 International Day of Peace commemoration event will also hold a dialogue activity on "Jointly Promoting the Global Civilization Initiative" at the Qingzhou Museum.

