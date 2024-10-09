Asia's Largest Imaging Telescope Inaugurated In Ladakh
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mumbai- The Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) observatory, the largest imaging Cherenkov telescope in Asia built by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), has been inaugurated at Hanle in Ladakh, giving a boost to scientific research.
Located at an altitude of 4,300 metres, it is also the highest of its kind telescope in the world, a statement said here on Tuesday.
The telescope, inaugurated by Ajit Kumar Mohanty, secretary, Department of Atomic energy (DAE), four days ago has been indigenously built by Mumbai-based BARC with support from Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) and other Indian industry partners.
The inauguration of MACE observatory was a part of the platinum jubilee year celebrations of the DAE.
“The Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) observatory was inaugurated by Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, DAE secretary and chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, at Hanle, Ladakh, on 4th October 2024,” the statement said.
In his inaugural address, Mohanty applauded the collective effort that brought the MACE telescope to fruition.
He said the MACE observatory is a monumental achievement for India, and it places the country at the forefront of cosmic-ray research globally.
The DAE secretary noted that the telescope will allow scientists to study high-energy gamma rays, paving the way for deeper understanding of the universe's most energetic events.
Mohanty emphasised the significant role that MACE project plays not only in advancing scientific research, but also in supporting the socio-economic development of Ladakh.
