Pres. Biden Postpones Trip To Germany, Angola - WH

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Given the projected trajectory and strength of Hurricane Milton, is postponing his upcoming trip to Germany and Angola in order to oversee preparations for and the response to the Hurricane.

In addition, he will oversee the ongoing response to the impacts of Hurricane Helene across the Southeast, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press release on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will October 8-11 to Vientiane, the Lao People's Republic (PDR), to represent the United States at the ASEAN and related leaders' meetings.

In the Lao PDR, Secretary Blinken will participate in the East Asia Summit and the U.S.-ASEAN Summit, according to a statement by State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The Secretary will reiterate the United States' commitment to ASEAN centrality and support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, which shares fundamental principles with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy.

The Secretary will highlight how the U.S.-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is delivering concrete benefits for our combined one billion people, including through our economic cooperation and increased engagement on emerging technology such as artificial intelligence.

The Secretary will also discuss geopolitical issues, including the ongoing crisis in Burma, the importance of upholding international law in the South China Sea, and Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

In addition, Secretary Blinken will reaffirm U.S. support for the Lao PDR ASEAN Chair Year and commitment to further strengthening the U.S.-Lao PDR Comprehensive Partnership, Miller went on.

Secretary Blinken will then join President Biden in Germany and Angola to support the President's engagements with German and Angolan leaders, celebrating and strengthening our relationships with our allies and partners, he added. (end)

