Jammu And Kashmir News: Terrorists Abduct Army Jawan From Anantnag, Search Operations Underway
10/8/2024 10:14:43 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Territorial army (TA) soldier was reportedly abducted by terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported on Wednesday, October 9 citing sources
As per the report, two TA soldiers were taken from a forested area, but one managed to escape.
Meanwhile, security forces have launched a search operation in the region to locate the missing soldier.
"Two jawans of the Territorial Army were abducted by terrorists in the forest area of Anantnag. Fortunately, one of them has returned. Security forces are actively searching for the remaining jawan," ANI quoted the sources as saying
Further details are awaited.
