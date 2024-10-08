Prime Minister Meets CEO Of Shell
10/8/2024 10:02:16 AM
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with Chief Executive Officer of Shell plc Wael Sawan, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed existing cooperation relations between Qatar and Shell plc and prospects of developing them.
