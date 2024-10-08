Japan Bank For International Cooperation Provides Credit Facility For Ukraine's Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Black Sea Trade and Development (BSTDB) has received a credit facility from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), totaling up to USD 150 million, to support important projects in Ukraine and promote green initiatives.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The above funds will be directed to finance projects related to the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine's key economic and social infrastructure.

Special attention will be paid to strengthening economic resilience, namely in such sectors as agriculture, food industry, transport and logistics, digital infrastructure, and pharmaceutics.

Up to USD 75 million will be allocated for green energy initiatives and the promotion of environmental sustainability in the Black Sea region.

“The coordinated efforts of the BSTDB and the JBIC demonstrate the continued commitment of international institutions to support Ukraine in its time of need. I thank the partners for this initiative, which will contribute to sustainable development and support the implementation of projects in critical sectors of the economy,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko noted.

According to President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) Dr. Serhat Köksal, the USD 150 million allocated for Ukraine will catalyze essential investments that are crucial for the country's recovery. Both parts of the credit line reflect the BSTDB and JBIC's shared commitment to addressing immediate and acute needs, while fostering green investments in the region.

A reminder that, in early October 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine distributed UAH 2.548 million in grant assistance received from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for emergency recovery programs in the field of energy, security and infrastructure.

