Zakir Naik Trolled For His 'Speeches' In Pakistan After Red Carpet Welcome, Netizens Say 'India Was Right To Ban Him'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik is currently in Pakistan for his lecture series at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. The controversial figure who received a red carpet welcome in the country is being highly trolled by the Pakistan citizens for his controversial remarks.

In India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has placed Naik on its wanted list due to a money laundering case dating back to 2016. Additionally, he is accused of provoking individuals through hate speech.





Zakir Naik's state-sponsored trip is facing challenges, as many Pakistanis are upset by his comments and statements during his visit.

“Either marry a married man or become a“bazaari aurat”. Zakir Naik is continuously coming up with problematic statements. Who invited him? Please don't invite such illiterate people next time..!!”

Another user said,“Stop inviting such people to this country.”

One user added,“It's perplexing that #Pakistani state invited #ZakirNaik, given his history of spreading intolerance & dogmatism. While #India had courage to ban him, we seem to offer him VIP treatment. What message does this send about our commitment to inclusivity & moderation?”





“If Zakir Naik had not visited Pakistan, how would we have realized that India was right to ban both his entry & his Peace TV channel? We are always quick to label India as Islamophobic without taking the time to understand/consider India's perspective on their matter”

“#ZakirNaik is a classic case of power going straight to the head, turning him into someone so full of himself that he can't see beyond his own ego. It's ridiculous that such a person is given any honor at all, when all he does is feed off the undeserved praise to further inflate his misguided sense of greatness”