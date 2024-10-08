Peaceful Conclusion Of Poll Process In J&K Triumph Of Democratic Spirit: CEC Kumar
Date
10/8/2024 3:16:44 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The peaceful conclusion of the participative electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir is a triumph of the Democratic spirit and a testament to the resilience of the people of the Union Territory, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday.
The will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir has been conveyed as the historic legislative Assembly elections draw to a close, he said.
“Their gesture of embracing democracy strengthens its foundations and it is now over to them again to chart a democratic journey to ever greater heights,” Kumar said.
Assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir after a decade and were the first since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories of J-K and Ladakh in 2019.
Following a delimitation exercise, the number of assembly seats went up from 83 to 90, excluding those allocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
In December last year, the Supreme Court directed the poll panel to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.
|
