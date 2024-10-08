Peaceful Conclusion Of Poll Process In J&K Triumph Of Democratic Spirit: CEC Kumar

The will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir has been conveyed as the historic legislative Assembly draw to a close, he said.

“Their gesture of embracing democracy strengthens its foundations and it is now over to them again to chart a democratic journey to ever greater heights,” Kumar said.

Assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir after a decade and were the first since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories of J-K and Ladakh in 2019.

Following a delimitation exercise, the number of assembly seats went up from 83 to 90, excluding those allocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In December last year, the Supreme Court directed the poll panel to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.

