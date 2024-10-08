The Barstow School Named Best Private K-12 School In Kansas City Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 2025 Niche Rankings Place Barstow Among Nation's Top Schools

- Current Barstow ParentKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Barstow School, an independent coeducational school for students in preschool-grade 12, has been named the Best Private K-12 School in the Kansas City area by Niche , a leading school search engine that ranks thousands of nationwide.In the Niche rankings released October 1, The Barstow School was ranked #1 Private K-12 School, #1 Private High School and #1 College Prep Private High School in the Kansas City area. Additionally, Barstow was ranked #2 for high school STEM education and diversity. The rankings are based on rigorous data collection by Niche analysts, user data and community reviews. Barstow students, parents and alumni frequently cite the school's sense of community, innovative academics, excellent faculty and college counseling program in their assessment of the School.“Attending The Barstow School was an incredibly enriching experience for the past several years,” wrote a senior in an August review.“From the moment I stepped onto campus, I felt welcomed and supported. The small class sizes allowed for personalized attention from teachers who were genuinely invested in my academic and personal growth.”A recent parent review stated,“The academic rigor is matched with a student-centered approach designed to help each student reach their fullest potential. Teachers are true to the school's mission of symmetrical development of mind, body and character. Teachers get to know students in meaningful ways and make sure they are supported throughout their school experience.”Niche also ranks schools nationally. Barstow is ranked among the top 6% of private school nationwide for K-12 education, high school education and college prep education. Barstow recently earned a second consecutive platinum recognition on the AP School Honor Roll for supporting students in advanced placement courses with their college search and selection process. Barstow is an independent, coeducational school for students in preschool through grade 12 funded in 1884 in Kansas City, Missouri. For the 2024-2025 school year, Barstow created an in-demand preschool prep program for two-year-olds and a Pathways Program for college and career acceleration. Barstow also continues to add to its facilities, opening the Foster Athletic Center on Sept. 27.About The Barstow SchoolCelebrating the 140th year of our founding in 1884, The Barstow School promotes sound scholarship and the symmetrical development of mind, body and character for students in preschool through grade 12. Barstow offers innovative courses and rigorous academics, robust arts offerings, a signature STEAM program, outstanding athletics and a strong focus on character development. Committed to developing global citizens, Barstow has partnerships with schools around the world and campuses in Istanbul, Turkiye, Accra, Ghana, and Ningbo, China. Barstow also operates Barstow Global Online and the Dan & Cassidy Towriss IDEA Space for STEAM education in Leawood, Kansas.

