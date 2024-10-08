New Pastry Chef At Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris Unveils A Magnificient Chocolate Marvel For His Inaugural Christmas At The Palace

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris welcomed the artistic talents of Yazid and Alexandre. As the new pastry chefs of the Palace, they were determined to create a sweet work of art that was steeped in its history and architecture. Their search for inspiration led them to the Palace's rich archives where the tale of the Red Marquise motivated them to design a Yule Log as their inaugural creation for this prestigious establishment.



Reminiscing the Red Marquise



The legendary Red Marquise is a tribute to the identity and soul of the Palace on Hoche Avenue. According to lore, the Marquise was a noble, enigmatic figure who resided in a luxurious suite, perpetually adorned in red-a hue that reflected her passionate spirit and unparalleled beauty. However, she remained an enigma, and her elusive nature mirrors the mystique spirit of the Palace itself.



This fascinating narrative captured the imagination of designer Philippe Starck. During the 2010 renovation, he resurrected the iconic Red Marquise that graces the Palace's entrance as a symbol of its heritage. While the reality of the Marquise's existence may spark debate, her legacy continues to enchant, enriching the Palace's alluring ambience.



Synchronizing a flavorful symphony



The Yule Log at Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris is a stunning architecture of tradition and modernity. A base of chocolate biscuit supports a light chocolate mousse, infused with farm milk and the fragrance of festive spices, encasing a luscious heart of caramel and praline.



Adorned with intricate chocolate embellishments, a central silver medallion proudly displays the emblem of the Parisian Palace – a hallmark of prestige and artisanal excellence. The Marquise, fashioned to resemble wrought iron artistry, delicately sits atop the glossy glaze of the Log, embodying the distinctive architectural elegance of the hotel.



Rooted in legend, this nouveau Yule Log unfolds a gourmet tapestry where each bite invites a nostalgic journey through the essence of the holiday season.



Ordering this delightful dessert experience



From November 1, pre-orders will commence with a 24-hour collection facility

From November 15 to December 31, a Click and Collect service will also be offered

Please note that the dessert is gluten-free but contains nuts, lactose, and traces of soy





About Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris



Built in 1928, Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris reopened in 2010 as the most exciting luxury hotel in Paris, after a complete two-year transformation by designer Philippe Starck. In 2013, the property's "Palace" distinction was given, rewarding the hotel of its prestigious 5-star excellence rating. Located near the Champs-Elysées in Paris' 8th arrondissement, Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris, is known for its contemporary vibe and as a rendezvous for artists and writers as well as luxury seekers and adventurers. The omnipresent artistic and vibrant culture comes to life through the property's exclusive Art Concierge, the Art Bookstore, an Art Gallery, a 99-seat Katara Cinema and an impressive private Art collection. With its 149 Parisian designed bedrooms and spacious suites, including 3 Presidential Suites, the only contemporary Palace in Paris is only steps from the Arc de Triomphe. Acclaimed for its international culinary offerings, the hotel's award-winning restaurants showcase the property's creative spirit, from the sweet symphony by Chef and Entrepreneur Yazid Ichemrahen, to the effervescence of 'Le Bar Long' and its three restaurants: 'Matsuhisa Paris', dedicated to Japanese-Peruvian gastronomy from the famous Chef Nobu and 'Il Carpaccio', a Michelin-starred Italian restaurant in collaboration with Da Vittorio family. Not to be missed are the outstanding brunches and breakfasts at 'La Cuisine' restaurant. Furthermore, the 1,500sqm Clarins & myBlend Spa is an award-winning paradise, featuring one of the longest swimming pool of a Parisian Palace.

