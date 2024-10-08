Cabinet Discusses Regional Developments, Reaffirms Support For Palestine, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Jafar Hassan, convened on Tuesday to discuss developments in the region and Jordan's ongoing efforts, led by King Abdullah II, to de-escalate tensions and support the people of Palestine and Lebanon.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, briefed the Cabinet on the alarming escalation in the region, particularly the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, violations in the West Bank, and the war on Lebanon. He also detailed Jordan's efforts to halt the escalation and support those affected.The Cabinet reaffirmed Jordan's commitment, under King Abdullah II's leadership, to employing all political, diplomatic, and humanitarian efforts to stop the aggression and support the people of Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon. They warned that continued Israeli aggression and violations would lead to widespread disaster, urging the international community to act swiftly to de-escalate the situation and work towards lasting and just solutions.The Cabinet emphasized the importance of immediately ceasing year-long hostilities in Gaza, ensuring the delivery of sustainable humanitarian aid, and safeguarding the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state based on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the two-state solution and international resolutions.On the war on Lebanon, the Cabinet reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty, and condemned the ongoing Israeli war.The ministers pointed to Safadi's recent visit to Lebanon, which reaffirmed Jordan's solidarity with the Lebanese people, in line with directives from His Majesty King Abdullah II. The Cabinet also highlighted Jordan's humanitarian and diplomatic efforts to assist Lebanon, including the provision of aid to mitigate the impact of the crisis.The Cabinet commended the coordinated efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, and relevant security agencies, which successfully facilitated the return of Jordanian citizens from Lebanon aboard aid flights. Ensuring the safety and return of Jordanians remains a top priority, the Cabinet stressed.In other matters, the Cabinet approved the 2024 Social Work Profession Practice System, which seeks to elevate the role of social work in society by improving the qualifications and performance of workers in the field. The system covers various specialized professions, including social workers and psychologists, as well as support roles such as elderly and child care professionals. It aims to regulate licensing, set professional standards, and enhance service quality.The Cabinet also endorsed the 2025-2030 National Strategy for the Elderly, prepared by the National Council for Family Affairs. The strategy prioritizes enhancing the quality of life for the elderly by providing them with a supportive, inclusive environment and ensuring their active participation in society.The Cabinet approved an executive program under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places and Egypt's Ministry of Endowments. The MoU focuses on promoting the values of Islam, preserving religious heritage, and collaborating on endowment and mosque-related issues.Additionally, the Cabinet approved a separate MoU between the Jordanian Diplomatic Institute and Libya's Institute of Diplomatic Studies. The agreement aims to foster joint diplomatic studies, research, and the exchange of expertise in the development of training programs.