Getsetup Launches Video-Based Medicare Hub To Simplify 2025 Annual Enrollment Period For Older Adults

GetSetUp Medicare Hub, a first-of-its-kind video-based resource designed to simplify the 2025 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) for older Americans.

GetSetUp is on a mission to help those over 55 learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences.

Empowering seniors with peer-led education, equity, and wellness resources in English and Spanish.

- Lawrence KosickMIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GetSetUp , the leading virtual activity platform for older adults, is launching its GetSetUp Medicare Hub , a first-of-its-kind video-based resource designed to simplify the 2025 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) for older Americans.Offering live expert-led sessions, on-demand Medicare videos, and peer-led learning, this hub equips seniors with the knowledge and confidence to make informed healthcare decisions.Every day, over 10,000 Americans become Medicare-eligible, often facing confusion about their Medicare coverage options. With more than four years of experience in delivering telehealth education, financial wellness, and digital literacy sessions, GetSetUp's platform is tailored to help seniors navigate the complex Medicare system.The peer-led format, featuring instructors aged 65+ along with certified Medicare experts, ensures the material is both relatable and easy to understand, empowering seniors to choose the best options for their healthcare needs.Key Features of GetSetUp's Medicare Hub:- 60+ On-Demand Medicare Videos: Covering essential topics like Medicare plan comparisons, enrollment, and 2025 Medicare changes.- 60+ Educational Articles and Checklists: Expert-reviewed resources to guide seniors through their Medicare enrollment journey.- 12 Monthly Live Q&A Sessions: A chance for users to ask questions directly to Medicare professionals and receive timely advice.As Medicare undergoes significant changes, the 66 million Americans who depend on Medicare will need resources to navigate these shifts. The GetSetUp Medicare Hub helps seniors make sense of it all with easy-to-understand resources delivered by experts aged 65+ who share their own experiences.Available in both English and Spanish, the hub emphasizes health equity and strives to reach millions of seniors across the nation through collaborations with trusted Medicare advisors and media outlets.Featured Classes Include:- Transition to Medicare: What to Know Before Turning 65- Medicare: Do You Need It at 65?- Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP): What You Need to Know- Quick Tips for First-Time Medicare Enrollees- Understanding Enrollment: Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage For New Enrollees- Smart Products to Help Cut Your Medicare Costs- What Does Medicare Part B Cover?“Medicare is the foundation of healthcare for older adults, but its complexity can prevent people from making the best decisions for their health and wellness. Our Medicare Hub simplifies this by offering accessible, peer-led education that ensures every senior, regardless of language or background, has the information they need to make informed healthcare choices,” explains Lawrence Kosick, President and Co-founder of GetSetUp.With partnerships with leading Medicare plans, advisors, and media outlets that reach millions, GetSetUp is dedicated to expanding the reach of its Medicare Hub, helping create a more inclusive, equitable healthcare system for seniors.For more information, visit:

