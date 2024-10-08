Outreach Qatar Celebrates Onam

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Outreach Qatar laid around 150 plantain leaves at the Maestro Hall in Skills Development Centre during the Onam Celebrations for the Outreach children and their parents.

Not just did a sumptuous Onam Sadhya make the day, but what added charm to the celebration was when each and every young little one showcased their talents on the stage without any preparation with utter confidence and will power.

A welcome was conveyed by General Secretary, Sameer Moosa and MC Member, Rama Selvam, while the remaining team including the President Avinash Gaikwad, Advisory Board Chairman, P.N. Baburajan and other board members provided their support to the celebration.