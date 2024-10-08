Qua Granite Hosted Two-Day Gala At Bologna's Palazzo Re Enzo To Mark Its 5Th Cersaie Show

(MENAFN- B2Press) Türkiye's largest technical granite producer unveiled its latest designs, blending sustainability and modern aesthetics at the world's premier ceramic exhibition. At Cersaie 2024, Qua Granite celebrated its business partners with a two-day gala event, showcasing its new collections in Bologna's iconic 13th-century venue. The 41st edition of Cersaie, the world's largest ceramic exhibition, took place 23-27 September. Representing Türkiye for the fifth consecutive time, Qua Granite, the country's largest technical granite producer, showcased its latest collections. Qua Granite also hosted a gala event for its business partners in the imposing Palazzo Re Enzo, a former 13th-century palace of justice, where its latest products are on full display.

The city of Bologna, Italy, once again played host to key players in the ceramic sector, as it welcomed them to the 41st edition of the Cersaie Exhibition. Running from 23 to 27 September, the fair featured 606 brands showcasing their latest products across a total exhibition space of 155 thousand square metres. As Türkiye's largest technical granite producer, Qua Granite also made its fifth appearance at this key industry event.

This year's Qua Granite stand was marked by natural themes that acknowledge sustainability as a key design focus moving forward. The modern, minimalist design, for which Qua Granite is renowned, was thoughtfully blended with green elements and live plants, highlighting the company's recognition of the growing importance of environmental responsibility in design.

Qua Granite was exhibiting in Hall 18 at a large stand that provided sufficient space to fully showcase its latest range of sizes designed for both indoor and outdoor use. In keeping with the theme of nature and sustainability, the collection aimed to reflect the essence of nature in both exterior and interior spaces.

The new series included 60x120, 100x100, and 30x90 cm products, featuring textures inspired by nature, timeless colour palettes, and modern patterns. Travertine and marble-look products, drawing from natural stone textures, and wood-patterned granites were available in a variety of surface finishes. The collections featured contemporary tones of beige, grey, white, and pastels, while wood-look products introduced a natural warmth to any space.

Welcoming business partners at the gala event in Palazzo Re Enzo, Qua Granite Export Sales Assistant General Manager, Çiğdem Çakır Suna, shared insights about the fair:“We operate the largest facility in Türkiye dedicated solely to the production of technical granite, and we place sustainability at the forefront of all our processes. We recycle 100% of the water used in our production facilities. With our expert teams, cutting-edge production technologies, and an extensive product range, we are continually expanding our presence in international markets. The Cersaie is a key platform that allows us to showcase our brand and innovations to professionals from numerous countries. It is the most prestigious event in the ceramic industry, and we are honoured to have represented our country here since 2019.”

Suna further noted that Qua Granite exports approximately 33% of its total sales, reaching over 100 countries, with a strong focus on the EU and the USA. She also mentioned that, like last year, the company held a gala event and planned to make it a tradition.

“This year, we are delighted to have hosted our business partners at Palazzo Re Enzo, one of Bologna's most historically significant and gorgeous landmarks, where, in addition to our Cersaie stand, we have been able to show our products. Our gala has spanned two days and two nights from 24-25 September, and I hope that we have been able to offer our guests a series of unforgettable experiences at this very special event,” she concluded.

