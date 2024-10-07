Aristocrat Gamingtm Honored By Gaming Industry With Supplier Of The Year, Best Slot, And Best Land-Based Product At The Global Gaming Awards Americas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the annual Global Gaming Awards Americas, the awarded Aristocrat Gaming as the Land-Based Industry Supplier of the Year for the sixth consecutive year. The company was also recognized for Slot of the Year for the seventh year in a row for Super Bowl JackpotsTM, and the MarsXTM Flex and Cyclone Sign Package was awarded Best Land-Based Product, the second time the company has received the recognition.

"We are humbled to once again be recognized by our peers for our ongoing commitments to moving the gaming industry forward," said Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming.

Innovation is in the DNA of Aristocrat Gaming and the company's customer-centric approach delivers top-performing game titles, unique mechanics, groundbreaking sports partnerships and player favorite licenses. Aristocrat Gaming recently announced the second season of NFL Slots which will incorporate three new titles, the House of the DragonTM slot game based off of the hit TV series and a multi-year partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Super Bowl Jackpots on the King MaxTM cabinet launched a new era in gaming. It was the most anticipated game of the year and was the first of several NFL-themed games in the NFL Slots lineup. Players can select their favorite team from any of the NFL's 32 clubs. The game has a 63" high-definition display, integrated LED edge lighting and feature-rich gameplay including game footage, licensed fan-favorite stadium anthems and a $1 million dollar progressive jackpot.

The MarsXTM Flex and the Cyclone Sign Package is the next level of innovation in both placement configuration and premium quality content. Its large box top cabinet has an expansive 55" top monitor that towers over the casino floor visible for all to see and can be placed anywhere. The all-new 4-pod LED sign package completely surrounds each game in the pod – top and sides, expanding the branding and providing a seamless player experience for customers.

Experience innovations from Aristocrat Gaming this week at booth #1133 at the Global Gaming Expo.

